US, Russia Agree to Begin Expert-Level Engagement on Strategic Security - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) US and Russian delegations during their talks in Vienna decided to begin expert-level engagement on issues of strategic security and expand the dialogue beyond a bilateral format, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a statement on Twitter that the two sides discussed issues of strategic stability during the talks, which were led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Acting Undersecretary of State Chris Ford.

"The delegations decided to continue the Strategic Security Dialogue and also to begin expert-level engagement on particular topics in the near future," the release said. "The delegations discussed their respective national strategic policies as a means to reduce misunderstandings and misperceptions on key security issues. The US and Russian delegations discussed nuclear stockpiles and strategy, crisis and arms race stability, and the role and potential future of arms control, including the importance of moving beyond a solely bilateral format."