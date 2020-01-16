UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Agree To Begin Expert-Level Engagement On Strategic Security - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

US, Russia Agree to Begin Expert-Level Engagement on Strategic Security - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) US and Russian delegations during their talks in Vienna decided to begin expert-level engagement on issues of strategic security and expand the dialogue beyond a bilateral format, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a statement on Twitter that the two sides discussed issues of strategic stability during the talks, which were led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Acting Undersecretary of State Chris Ford.

"The delegations decided to continue the Strategic Security Dialogue and also to begin expert-level engagement on particular topics in the near future," the release said. "The delegations discussed their respective national strategic policies as a means to reduce misunderstandings and misperceptions on key security issues. The US and Russian delegations discussed nuclear stockpiles and strategy, crisis and arms race stability, and the role and potential future of arms control, including the importance of moving beyond a solely bilateral format."

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Nuclear Vienna Ford Race

Recent Stories

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

3 minutes ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

20 minutes ago

Ukrainian President, Prime Minister to Attend Davo ..

21 minutes ago

Livestock deptt offers support to University of Ve ..

5 minutes ago

Canada, UK Call for Transparent Probe Into Ukraine ..

21 minutes ago

Over 100 Migrants Disembark From NGO Ship in Italy ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.