US, Russia Agree To Find Paths To Resolve Issues Over Visas, Diplomatic Property - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

US, Russia Agree to Find Paths to Resolve Issues Over Visas, Diplomatic Property - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The United States and Russia have agreed to find approaches to alleviate triggers in bilateral relations including visa issues and diplomatic property, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

"We have agreed to continue to find paths in order to alleviate certain triggers in the bilateral sphere," Lavrov said. "It includes arrests of Russian citizens abroad, the visa situation both for delegations that take part in international events and diplomats, as well as the situation with diplomatic property."

