US, Russia Agree to Hold Another Round of Talks on Diplomatic Missions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The representatives of the United States and Russia have agreed to hold another round of talks on the diplomatic missions staffing amid continuing deterioration of bilateral relations, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We did agree to another round of discussions, and we hope that continued talks may bring to bear a resolution, so that our mission in Moscow can resume its normal activity," Price said during a press briefing.