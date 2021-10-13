UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Agree To Hold Another Round Of Talks On Diplomatic Missions - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

US, Russia Agree to Hold Another Round of Talks on Diplomatic Missions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The representatives of the United States and Russia have agreed to hold another round of talks on the diplomatic missions staffing amid continuing deterioration of bilateral relations, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We did agree to another round of discussions, and we hope that continued talks may bring to bear a resolution, so that our mission in Moscow can resume its normal activity," Price said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Resolution Moscow Russia Price United States May

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 At least 134 Yemen rebels dead in latest Marib-are ..

At least 134 Yemen rebels dead in latest Marib-area strikes: coalition

23 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

2 hours ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.