US, Russia Agreed During Security Talks in Geneva Nuclear War Cannot Be Won - Sherman

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States and Russia have agreed during the bilateral security talks in Geneva that there cannot be a winner in a nuclear war and such a war must not be fought, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States and Russia have agreed during the bilateral security talks in Geneva that there cannot be a winner in a nuclear war and such a war must not be fought, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"United States and Russia agree that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought," Sherman said during a press briefing after the talks.