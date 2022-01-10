US, Russia Agreed During Security Talks In Geneva Nuclear War Cannot Be Won - Sherman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 10:56 PM
The United States and Russia have agreed during the bilateral security talks in Geneva that there cannot be a winner in a nuclear war and such a war must not be fought, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States and Russia have agreed during the bilateral security talks in Geneva that there cannot be a winner in a nuclear war and such a war must not be fought, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.
"United States and Russia agree that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought," Sherman said during a press briefing after the talks.