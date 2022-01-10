UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Agreed During Security Talks In Geneva Nuclear War Cannot Be Won - Sherman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 10:56 PM

The United States and Russia have agreed during the bilateral security talks in Geneva that there cannot be a winner in a nuclear war and such a war must not be fought, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

"United States and Russia agree that a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought," Sherman said during a press briefing after the talks.

