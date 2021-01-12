US-Russia Arms Control Would Include Missile Defense, Global Strike Systems - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Further arms control talks between the United States and Russia would include missile defense, global strike systems, hypersonic and space weapons, Russian ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"It is also equally important that we could use the time gained as a result of New START prolongation to hold comprehensive bilateral talks on the future of nuclear and missile arms control," Antonov said. "In these discussions the sides would consider all the factors affecting strategic stability. Namely - missile defense, shorter- and intermediate-range ground-based missiles, Global Strike systems, hypersonic delivery vehicles, future space weapons, etc."