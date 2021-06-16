US, Russia Bear Special Responsibility for Strategic Stability as Nuclear Powers - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The United States and Russia bear special responsibility for strategic stability as nuclear powers, Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following the talks with Joe Biden at Geneva's Villa La Grange on Wednesday.

"US and Russia bear special responsibility for strategic stability since they are two major nuclear superpowers in terms of nuclear warheads, re-entry vehicles and delivery means, as well as the quality and the modernity," Putin said.