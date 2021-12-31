US-Russia Bilateral Talks in Geneva to Be Monitored by Biden, Putin - Kremlin Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will personally monitor the bilateral talks between their countries on January 10 in Geneva, Switzerland, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"Most notably, the presidents have agreed that negotiations on a such important issue (of security guarantees) for us and for Europe, in general, and the world will be held in three directions, that is, in Geneva, in Brussels through Russia-NATO and in Vienna through the OSCE.

But, as it was noted, the parties will treat the bilateral negotiations with all seriousness, and the process of the Geneva talks will go under the personal supervision and under the personal control of the two presidents," Ushakov told reporters on Thursday following a phone call between the two leaders.

Both presidents have also agreed to maintain telephone contact and to instruct their respective administrations' assistants to do the same, Ushakov added.