Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:23 AM

US, Russia Can Work Together in 'Stable and Predictable Way' on Some Areas - Sullivan

The United States and Russia can work together in some areas in a stable and predictable manner, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The United States and Russia can work together in some areas in a stable and predictable manner, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview on Monday.

"There are also areas where the United States and Russia can work together in a stable and predictable way in common interest of both of our countries," Sullivan told MSNBC.

