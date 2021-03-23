US, Russia Can Work Together In 'Stable And Predictable Way' On Some Areas - Sullivan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 12:23 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) The United States and Russia can work together in some areas in a stable and predictable manner, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview on Monday.
"There are also areas where the United States and Russia can work together in a stable and predictable way in common interest of both of our countries," Sullivan told MSNBC.