US-Russia-China Arms Race Would Be Destabilizing, Detrimental for All - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The United States stands for effective and verifiable arms control and does not seek arms race with Russia and China, a scenario that would be detrimental for all, a State Department official told RIA Novosti.

"The United States remains committed to effective arms control that advances U.S., allied, and partner security; is verifiable and enforceable; and includes partners that comply responsibly with their obligations," the official said.

According to the official, President Donald Trump "has charged this Administration with beginning a new chapter by seeking a new era of arms control that moves beyond the bilateral treaties of the past.

"

The US thus urges Russia and China to "join us in this opportunity to deliver real security results to our nations and the entire world," the official went on.

"A three-way arms race would be destabilizing and would not increase security for either China or Russia," the official warned.