US, Russia, China Call for Immediate Start of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks - State Department

The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan urged all relevant parties in Afghanistan to immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban, Afghan government and other groups, the US Department of State said in a press release on Friday

"The four sides called for relevant parties to grasp the opportunity for peace and immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations between the Taliban, Afghan government and other Afghans," the release said.

The four countries said that the negotiations should be "Afghan-led and Afghan-owned" and called on all parties to the conflict to curb the violence.

The four countries also welcomed the progress that has so far been made in the peace talks to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

On July 10 and 11, representatives from the United States, China and Russia held in Beijing their third consultation on the Afghan peace process.

The three countries said they believe Pakistan can play an important role in facilitating peace in neighboring Afghanistan and invited the country to join the meeting, the release said.

The seventh round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended on Tuesday. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad he would go to Washington after the meeting in Beijing in order to further discuss the Afghan peace process.

The Afghan government has so far been excluded from peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, which began in early 2019 and focuses on the withdrawal of foreign troops from the Afghanistan. The Taliban say they will not start negotiations with the Afghan government until a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal has been announced.