US, Russia Close To Arms Control Deal, Long-Term START Treaty Talks May Follow - Envoy

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:33 PM

US, Russia Close to Arms Control Deal, Long-Term START Treaty Talks May Follow - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The United States and Russia are "very close" to arms control agreement that may lead to negotiations on a long-term deal, US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are encouraged that we are very close to coming to an agreement that the US has offered to their Russian counterparts, that would have a two-way street that we would agree to a freeze on nuclear warheads for one year and Russia would agree with us on a one-year extension on New START," Hutchison said during virtual press briefing.

The agreement would be verifiable and allow both sides to start a negotiation "on long-term new New START," she added.

More Stories From World

