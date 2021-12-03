UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Close To Deal On Granting Visas To US Embassy Staff In Moscow - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:00 PM

US, Russia Close to Deal on Granting Visas to US Embassy Staff in Moscow - Reports

Russia and the United States have neared a deal on granting visas to American embassy staff in Moscow, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russia and the United States have neared a deal on granting visas to American embassy staff in Moscow, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing US officials.

The sides agreed on the deal, which still needs to be finalized, during a meeting in Vienna.

The deal would prevent a situation forecast by US officials in which the embassy would no longer be able to effectively perform main diplomatic functions, the newspaper said.

Moreover, It would allow for an end to the US mission's present "authorized departure" status, meaning a voluntary departure for the family members of diplomats and non-emergency direct-hire employees, the report added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vienna United States Post Family

Recent Stories

Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertiliz ..

Khusro Bakhtiar briefs PM about country's fertilizer production capacity

5 minutes ago
 National Assembly commemorates International Day f ..

National Assembly commemorates International Day for PWDs

5 minutes ago
 SU announces applicants' interviews for Sindh Endo ..

SU announces applicants' interviews for Sindh Endowment Scholarships

5 minutes ago
 Nazarbayev Says Kazakhstan Will Build Nuclear Powe ..

Nazarbayev Says Kazakhstan Will Build Nuclear Power Plant; Needs to Choose Contr ..

5 minutes ago
 3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

3 AJK officials held for corruption charges.

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on Punjab University incident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.