US, Russia Close to Deal on Granting Visas to US Embassy Staff in Moscow - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russia and the United States have neared a deal on granting visas to American embassy staff in Moscow, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing US officials.

The sides agreed on the deal, which still needs to be finalized, during a meeting in Vienna.

The deal would prevent a situation forecast by US officials in which the embassy would no longer be able to effectively perform main diplomatic functions, the newspaper said.

Moreover, It would allow for an end to the US mission's present "authorized departure" status, meaning a voluntary departure for the family members of diplomats and non-emergency direct-hire employees, the report added.