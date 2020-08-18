UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Conducted 'Valuable' Arms Control Negotiations In Vienna - Billingslea

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:52 PM

US, Russia Conducted 'Valuable' Arms Control Negotiations in Vienna - Billingslea

The United States and Russia conducted valuable nuclear arms control negotiations in Vienna this week, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billinglsea told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The United States and Russia conducted valuable nuclear arms control negotiations in Vienna this week, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billinglsea told reporters on Tuesday.

"Overall, I would summarize this week's negotiations as having been valuable for both sides. We certainly covered a broad range of national security issues," Billingslea said.

Speaking about the possibility of actually reaching an agreement, Billingslea reiterated the United States' position that any accord must cover all kinds of nuclear weapons.

"By this, we mean the wide range of the short tactical range weapons that Russia has been building," he said.

Billingslea also said the United States insists on China participating in the arms control negotiations.

"We believe that the next arms control treaty must include and must constrain China," he said.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vienna United States All Agreement

Recent Stories

China Construction Bank celebrates listing two gre ..

11 minutes ago

New coronavirus screening centre opens in Fujairah

11 minutes ago

Lukashenko on Opposition's Calls for Belarus to Jo ..

4 minutes ago

ECOWAS bloc urges Mali soldiers to 'return to barr ..

4 minutes ago

KP assembly outranks others in legislation passage ..

4 minutes ago

Two Russian Troops Injured, One Dead in Explosion ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.