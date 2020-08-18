US, Russia Conducted 'Valuable' Arms Control Negotiations in Vienna - Billingslea

The United States and Russia conducted valuable nuclear arms control negotiations in Vienna this week, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billinglsea told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The United States and Russia conducted valuable nuclear arms control negotiations in Vienna this week, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billinglsea told reporters on Tuesday.

"Overall, I would summarize this week's negotiations as having been valuable for both sides. We certainly covered a broad range of national security issues," Billingslea said.

Speaking about the possibility of actually reaching an agreement, Billingslea reiterated the United States' position that any accord must cover all kinds of nuclear weapons.

"By this, we mean the wide range of the short tactical range weapons that Russia has been building," he said.

Billingslea also said the United States insists on China participating in the arms control negotiations.

"We believe that the next arms control treaty must include and must constrain China," he said.