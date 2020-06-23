UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Confirmed At Vienna Talks Launch Of Working Group On Space - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:10 PM

The US and confirmed at Vienna talks the launch of a working group on space, as well as other working groups, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

"The space [working] group has been confirmed," Ryabkov said, commenting on the results of the June 22 meeting.

He explained that Moscow was just waiting for the speedy lifting of restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and added that he expected to hold these meetings in person because remotely it was not very convenient from different points of view.

"But I think that the situation will allow [these talks in person], and we will be able to organize this group and others, which we also agreed to organize, quite quickly, "the deputy foreign minister said.

