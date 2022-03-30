US, Russia Continue Arms Control Dialogue on New START Treaty - Pentagon

The United States and Russia continue their arms control dialogue with respect to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and Moscow continues to comply with the accord, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States and Russia continue their arms control dialogue with respect to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and Moscow continues to comply with the accord, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"Russia has shown no indications that it doesn't value that treaty and continue to comply. with it. And the United States will continue to focus on making sure that Russia complies and we continue to have the arms control dialogue with Russia on that treaty," Wallander told the US House Armed Services Committee.

The New START Treaty, effective since February 5, 2011, entails that each side would gradually reduce its nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 rockets, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the deal for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms and it is now set to expire on February 5, 2026. Any further extension of the accord is ruled out in line with the document.