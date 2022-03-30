UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Continue Arms Control Dialogue On New START Treaty - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 10:20 PM

US, Russia Continue Arms Control Dialogue on New START Treaty - Pentagon

The United States and Russia continue their arms control dialogue with respect to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and Moscow continues to comply with the accord, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States and Russia continue their arms control dialogue with respect to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and Moscow continues to comply with the accord, Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"Russia has shown no indications that it doesn't value that treaty and continue to comply. with it. And the United States will continue to focus on making sure that Russia complies and we continue to have the arms control dialogue with Russia on that treaty," Wallander told the US House Armed Services Committee.

The New START Treaty, effective since February 5, 2011, entails that each side would gradually reduce its nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 rockets, 1,550 warheads and 800 launchers.

In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the deal for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms and it is now set to expire on February 5, 2026. Any further extension of the accord is ruled out in line with the document.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear United States February Arsenal

Recent Stories

EU Plans to Introduce Digital Passports for Produc ..

EU Plans to Introduce Digital Passports for Products to Help Environment

44 seconds ago
 Russian Embassy Confirms Slovakia Cuts 35 Employee ..

Russian Embassy Confirms Slovakia Cuts 35 Employees, Gives 1 Month to Leave

46 seconds ago
 Two died as two motorcycles collided with each oth ..

Two died as two motorcycles collided with each other

47 seconds ago
 Gazprom Books Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline for Transi ..

Gazprom Books Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline for Transit on Thursday

48 seconds ago
 1188 police recruits pass out

1188 police recruits pass out

23 minutes ago
 4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

4 dacoits arrested, 15 motorcycles recovered

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.