US, Russia Cooperate On Civil Use Of Space Despite Disagreements In Other Areas - General

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:26 PM

The United States and Russia have a mutually beneficial civil partnership in space despite disagreements in other areas, US Space Force chief Gen. John Raymond said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The United States and Russia have a mutually beneficial civil partnership in space despite disagreements in other areas, US Space Force chief Gen. John Raymond said on Tuesday.

"Even with areas where our countries disagree there [has] always been agreement and partnership on civil use of space," Raymond said during the Mitchell Institute virtual conference.

Both nations had "great collaboration" in space even at the height of the cold war, he added.

NASA Administrator James Bridenstine, in turn, reminded that US and Russia will celebrate the 20th anniversary of co-working at the International Space Station in November.

"This is a monumental achievement of diplomacy," he said.

The NASA chief urged to remember significant programs, which both countries realized cooperating with each other in the past, including Apollo-Soyuz in 1970s and Shutle-Mir missions in 1980s-1990s. "It is a channel of communication, it is an important kind of diplomatic tool," he said.

