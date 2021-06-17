UrduPoint.com
US-Russia Cooperation On Syria Should Start With Humanitarian Corridors -US Administration

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 06:10 AM

US-Russia Cooperation on Syria Should Start With Humanitarian Corridors -US Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Possible US-Russia cooperation on Syria should begin with humanitarian corridors, the US administration said after the end of the summit in Geneva.

"If there was going to be any further cooperation on Syria, in the first instance we had to see an extension of the humanitarian crossing," a senior US state administration official told reporters.

He said the position of US President Joe Biden at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Syria is important for the United States was clear.

The briefing was held on board an aircraft returning from Geneva after the Russia-US summit. Its transcript was circulated by the US administration.

