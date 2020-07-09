UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Could Jointly Work On COVID-19 Cure - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:30 AM

US, Russia Could Jointly Work on COVID-19 Cure - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov suggested developing coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics as a possible venue of cooperation between the two countries.

"I believe that our countries could do a lot to overcome COVD-19 pandemic, including joining efforts of doctors and scientists in developing treatment and preventive methods to fight that disease," Antonov said during an online briefing hosted by the National Interest think tank on Wednesday.

At the height of the outbreak in the United States Russia sent a planeload of medical supplies to New York, the nation's major hotspot.

Several weeks later, the US reciprocated by dispatching 200 ventilators to treat coronavirus patients in Russian hospitals.

