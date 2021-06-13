US, Russia Could Work Together In Libya - Biden
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The United States and Russia could work together on many issues, including Libya, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.
"There's a lot going on where we could work together with Russia. For example, in Libya, we should be opening up the passage to be able to go through and provide ... vital assistance to a population that's in real trouble," Biden said.