US-Russia Cybersecurity Talks Could Be Broader Than Just Ransomware - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Engagement between the US and Russia on cybersecurity issues could go beyond discussions of ransomware to include topics such as cyberthreats to arms control systems, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said during an interview on Monday.

"American colleagues, however, prefer to focus discussions mainly on ransomware activities, while cybersecurity is much broader. I hope that this dialogue will acquire a comprehensive character in the near future. As an option, we can debate on cyber threats to arms control systems, etc," Antonov said.

The US and Russia have been engaging in cybersecurity dialogues with one another following the meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in Geneva this June.

Antonov called the dialogues an "important and promising sign" of progress in the area.

While the US has dealt with several large ransomware incidents on businesses including the Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya, Antonov said that Russia suffers equally from cybercriminals. He cited a recent attack against the healthcare system in the city of Voronezh as evidence.

Antonov added that although the Russian National Computer Incident Response and Coordination Center is ready to cooperate with the US on cybersecurity concerns, accusations of Russian links to hacking incidents "should be raised not by reporters, but professionals."