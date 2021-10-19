UrduPoint.com

US-Russia Dialogue On Ukraine Resumed After Nuland's Visit - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US-Russian dialogue on Ukraine resumed following the visit of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We have resumed dialogue.

Nuland held a meeting with (Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry) Kozak who is in charge of Ukraine and other issues related to neighboring countries and the Commonwealth of Independent States in the (presidential) administration. They have agreed to continue contacts," Lavrov told reporters.

