US, Russia diplomats to talk as tensions over Ukraine rise

Washington, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Washington's and Moscow's top diplomats will hold fresh talks Tuesday on the Ukraine crisis as Western officials say Russia continues to build a massive military force on the ex-Soviet state's border.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to speak by phone with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, a day after the two sides lashed out at each other in a heated discussion on Ukraine at the UN Security Council.

The two are expected to speak mid-morning Washington time, a State Department official said.

Ahead of the call late Monday, Moscow sent a letter to Washington on its views, in response to written communications laying out the two sides' positions that were exchanged over the past two weeks.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed Moscow's letter.

"It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response," the official said.

"We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine."