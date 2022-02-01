UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Diplomats To Talk As Tensions Over Ukraine Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:16 PM

US, Russia diplomats to talk as tensions over Ukraine rise

Washington's and Moscow's top diplomats will hold fresh talks Tuesday on the Ukraine crisis as Western officials say Russia continues to build a massive military force on the ex-Soviet state's border

Washington, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Washington's and Moscow's top diplomats will hold fresh talks Tuesday on the Ukraine crisis as Western officials say Russia continues to build a massive military force on the ex-Soviet state's border.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to speak by phone with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, a day after the two sides lashed out at each other in a heated discussion on Ukraine at the UN Security Council.

The two are expected to speak mid-morning Washington time, a State Department official said.

Ahead of the call late Monday, Moscow sent a letter to Washington on its views, in response to written communications laying out the two sides' positions that were exchanged over the past two weeks.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed Moscow's letter.

"It would be unproductive to negotiate in public, so we'll leave it up to Russia if they want to discuss their response," the official said.

"We remain fully committed to dialogue to address these issues and will continue to consult closely with our Allies and partners, including Ukraine."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Border Top

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Captain says they need ..

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Captain says they need to improve fielding

4 minutes ago
 Biden May Visit Japan in May - Reports

Biden May Visit Japan in May - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Nepal reports falling daily COVID-19 cases as fewe ..

Nepal reports falling daily COVID-19 cases as fewer people get tested

7 minutes ago
 Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

Shopkeeper held for selling pesticides illegally

7 minutes ago
 Accounts of all political parties must be scrutini ..

Accounts of all political parties must be scrutinized as per SC decision: Farruk ..

7 minutes ago
 Three robberies sparks protest in Muzaffargarh

Three robberies sparks protest in Muzaffargarh

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>