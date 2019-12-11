US, Russia Discuss Bilateral Advisory Business Council - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia and the United States continue to discuss the consultative business council proposed by President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press-conference at the Russian Embassy in Washington.

The idea of creating a bilateral business council was voiced during a meeting between Putin and Trump in Helsinki in 2018. It was brought up again when the two leaders met in Japan's Osaka this summer.

"Our [American] colleagues said that they support the initiative, and at the behest of President Trump they are forming their concrete reaction to it," Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday following his meetings with Trump and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.