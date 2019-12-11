UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Discuss Bilateral Advisory Business Council - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:30 AM

US, Russia Discuss Bilateral Advisory Business Council - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia and the United States continue to discuss the consultative business council proposed by President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press-conference at the Russian Embassy in Washington.

The idea of creating a bilateral business council was voiced during a meeting between Putin and Trump in Helsinki in 2018. It was brought up again when the two leaders met in Japan's Osaka this summer.

"Our [American] colleagues said that they support the initiative, and at the behest of President Trump they are forming their concrete reaction to it," Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday following his meetings with Trump and Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Related Topics

Business Russia Washington Trump Helsinki Osaka Vladimir Putin Japan United States 2018

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

4 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

4 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

4 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

5 hours ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.