UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Discuss Restoring Number Of Embassy Staff To Previous Levels - Sullivan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

US, Russia Discuss Restoring Number of Embassy Staff to Previous Levels - Sullivan

The United States and Russia are currently discussing increasing the number of staff in their respective embassies back to previous levels, the nominee for US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said in his confirmation hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United States and Russia are currently discussing increasing the number of staff in their respective embassies back to previous levels, the nominee for US Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said in his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"We have an ongoing discussion with the Russian Foreign Ministry on these issues," Sullivan told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sullivan explained the US government has no plans to reopen the Russian consulate in San Francisco that it closed in August 2017.

The US government also closed two other Russian diplomatic properties in Washington and New York City.

Washington's decision to close the Russian diplomatic facilities came after Moscow announced it would scale down the US diplomatic presence in Russia from 755 people to 455 - the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States.

Former US President Barack Obama had previously ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats over claims of Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations regarding election interference, saying the claims are absurd and made up to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as to deflect public opinion from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

In March 2018, the United States also closed the Russian Consulate in Seattle amid allegations of Moscow's involvement in the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the United Kingdom.

Russian officials denied the allegations, saying the United Kingdom has not provided any evidence proving Russia's alleged role in the poisoning nor cooperated to jointly investigate the incident as per international law.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Corruption Senate Barack Obama Moscow Russia Washington San Francisco Same Seattle New York United Kingdom United States March August 2017 2016 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Courts send anyone to jail, not govt: Dr Firdous A ..

1 minute ago

Survey for Peshawar-DIK expressway to complete by ..

1 minute ago

61 police constables promoted to head constables i ..

1 minute ago

Paramedics of NICVD hopeful for fulfillment of the ..

1 minute ago

Russia Satisfied With Denmark's Decision on Nord S ..

1 minute ago

Coaching courses important in sports: Commissioner ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.