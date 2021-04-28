UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Discussing Timing Of Possible Summit Meeting - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he does not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially accepted an invitation to meet with his counterpart Joe Biden, but both sides are already discussing holding a potential summit.

"I don't know if there is a formal acceptance but I know we are talking about it, we are talking about the timing of such a meeting," Blinken said in an interview with CNN.

Biden had offered Putin to meet during the summer in one of the European countries. Expectations are that the summit may be held in early June during Biden's first overseas trip as US president.

