UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Engaged In Many Months Of Discrete Diplomacy On Prisoner Exchange - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 06:32 PM

US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Diplomacy on Prisoner Exchange - Official

The United States and Russia were engaged in many months of discrete diplomacy to exchange pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-marine Trevor Reed, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United States and Russia were engaged in many months of discrete diplomacy to exchange pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-marine Trevor Reed, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow announced it has released Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year term in the United States, following lengthy negotiations.

"There were many many months of discreet diplomacy," the official said.

According to the official, the US-Russia talks were "not part of broader diplomatic discussions," and were only limited to these particular issues. These discussions "do not change" the US attitude toward Russia, the official added.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia United States

Recent Stories

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for ei ..

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for eid festivity

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May ..

Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May 10 - White House

3 minutes ago
 NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan ..

NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan Iqbal's acquittal plea

3 minutes ago
 Police employees children awarded prizes under new ..

Police employees children awarded prizes under new Welfare Policy 2022

3 minutes ago
 Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

3 minutes ago
 German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine A ..

German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine Ascension, Should Avoid Empty P ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.