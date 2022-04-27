US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Diplomacy on Prisoner Exchange - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States and Russia were engaged in many months of discrete diplomacy to exchange pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-marine Trevor Reed, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United States and Russia were engaged in many months of discrete diplomacy to exchange pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for ex-marine Trevor Reed, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Moscow announced it has released Reed, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year term in the United States, following lengthy negotiations.

"There were many many months of discreet diplomacy," the official said.

According to the official, the US-Russia talks were "not part of broader diplomatic discussions," and were only limited to these particular issues. These discussions "do not change" the US attitude toward Russia, the official added.