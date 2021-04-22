US Russia Envoy Still In Moscow, Expected To Fly To United States This Week - State Dept
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan is still in Moscow but is expected to return to the United States later this week, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.
"Ambassador Sullivan is still in Moscow, I understand his plan continues to be to return to the United States this week," Price said in a press briefing.