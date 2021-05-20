US, Russia Exchange Over 22,000 Notifications on New START Treaty - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United States and Russia have exchanged more than 22,000 notifications on their nuclear forces during talks on renewing the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the US State Department Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance (AVC) said on Thursday.

"New START implementation milestone: The US and Russia have now exchanged more than 22K notifications on their nuclear forces subject to the treaty," AVC said via Twitter.

The notifications provide a real time view into each other's arsenals, which contributes to stability, it added.

In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on February 5, 2026, is the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.