US-Russia Expert-Level Cybertalks 'Ongoing' - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US and Russian experts continue their consultations on various cybersecurity issues, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US and Russian experts continue their consultations on various cybersecurity issues, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"There have been ongoing meetings at an expert level and discussions with Russian officials and the most important thing we can do is preserve space for those conversations to happen and hopefully progress to be made," Psaki said during a briefing.

Psaki refused to detail the agenda of the consultations or provide a list of participants.

"I think it's safe to assume that high level cybersecurity experts and members of our national security team are the appropriate points of contact with their Russian counterparts," she said.