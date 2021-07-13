UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Russia Expert-Level Cybertalks 'Ongoing' - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:16 AM

US-Russia Expert-Level Cybertalks 'Ongoing' - White House

US and Russian experts continue their consultations on various cybersecurity issues, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) US and Russian experts continue their consultations on various cybersecurity issues, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"There have been ongoing meetings at an expert level and discussions with Russian officials and the most important thing we can do is preserve space for those conversations to happen and hopefully progress to be made," Psaki said during a briefing.

Psaki refused to detail the agenda of the consultations or provide a list of participants.

"I think it's safe to assume that high level cybersecurity experts and members of our national security team are the appropriate points of contact with their Russian counterparts," she said.

Related Topics

Russia White House Progress

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

2 hours ago

Venezuela's Ruling Party Supports Havana Amid Prot ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey, Ukraine Reaffirm Commitment to Reaching $1 ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Says JCPOA Vienna Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart review bilateral tie ..

40 minutes ago

US Reviewing Request to Send Troops to Haiti, Has ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.