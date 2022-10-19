UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Had Contact In Recent Days In Bid To Secure Release Of Griner, Whelan - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US, Russia Had Contact in Recent Days in Bid to Secure Release of Griner, Whelan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United States and Russia have been in contact in recent days as part of an effort to secure the release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, CNN reported on Tuesday citing a senior US administration official.

The report said conversations between the United States and Russia have not been lacking since Washington proposed a so-called substantial offer to Moscow in June.

However, the United States has not received a serious counteroffer from Moscow to date, the report said. The Russians are not non-responsive on this matter, but they continue to discuss something that is not feasible or available, the report added.

The United States and Russia have conducted talks in person, by phone and through other forms, the report said.

In addition, the United States has considered multiple ideas that could urge a serious response from Russia, the report said.

Last week, President Joe Biden said he does not intend to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit but would consider meeting Putin if he was willing to talk about Griner's release.

In August, Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in jail and a $16,576 fine on charges of bringing drugs illegally into the country. The basketball player pleaded guilty but insisted that she did not intend to break the law.

Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence after a Moscow court sentenced him in June 2020 on charges of espionage. Whelan has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

