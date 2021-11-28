US, Russia Have Active Contacts on Afghanistan, North Korea, Iran - Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) The US and Russia actively discuss Afghanistan, North Korea and Iran in bilateral contacts, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"We have intensive contacts on Afghanistan, Syria, on North Korea, on the Iranian nuclear program, all these contacts are positive," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.