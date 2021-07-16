UrduPoint.com
US, Russia Have Areas For Cooperation That Can Help Reduce Tensions - Climate Envoy Kerry

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:19 AM

Russia and the United States have areas for cooperation that could help partially ease tensions, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Russia and the United States have areas for cooperation that could help partially ease tensions, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said.

There are great tasks and challenges in the field of research and development in the field of combating climate change, Kerry said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

He noted that it was necessary to accelerate the reduction of emissions and the transition to alternative, renewable, sustainable energy.

Russia and the United States will have to work to separate the climate agenda from the agenda of relations between the two countries, and it is possible, the envoy said.

