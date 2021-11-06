US, Russia Have Chance to Reach Compromise on Visa Issues - Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Russia and the United States have a chance to reach a compromise solution regarding the problem of issuing US visas in Russia as diplomats from both countries are meeting on a weekly basis to resolve the issue, Sergey Koshelev, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Washington, said.

"We are currently talking with the State Department on a weekly basis and we are trying to solve all operational questions in coordination between the embassy and State Department's Russian bureau," Koshelev told RTVI on Friday.

Koshelev added that diplomacy is the "art of communicating" and there is a chance to solve the visas issue as long as the diplomats from both countries are talking.