US, Russia Have Further Work to Remove 'Irritants' Raised in Istanbul Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States and Russia have further work to be done to address bilateral irritants raised during a meeting in Istanbul last week, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"It was a meeting that was narrowly focused on a small set of bilateral issues, bilateral irritants, that tend to, in some cases, get in the way of productive conversations between our two countries," Price said during a press briefing. "I think it is fair to say that we have more to discuss if we are to remove those irritants entirely."

On Friday, the State Department confirmed that a senior Biden administration official visited Istanbul, Turkey, to meet with Russian interlocutors on a range of bilateral issues.