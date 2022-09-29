US, Russia Have Not Reached Threshold of Falling Into Abyss of Nuclear Conflict - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The United States and Russia have not reached the threshold of falling into the abyss of nuclear conflict but Washington must stop threatening Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an opinion-editorial piece published by the National Interest.

"I want to believe that, despite all the difficulties, we and the Americans have not yet approached a dangerous threshold of falling into the abyss of nuclear conflict. It is important to stop threatening us," Antonov said on Wednesday.