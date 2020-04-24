WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russia and the United States should cooperate to defend the historical truth about World War II and protect the honor of the veterans from that war, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"We must work together to defend the veterans' honor and the historical truth, as well as to fight the increasing number of attempts to skew information pertaining to those years," Antonov told Russia Beyond.

The Russian ambassador said cherishing the memory of an immortal act of heroism by the greatest generation of victors is a common duty.

Antonov also said it is wonderful to have an opportunity to meet with veterans and learn their stories and experience during the war.

The ambassador noted that 75 years ago, US and Soviet troops met at the Elbe River in Germany in the final phase of World War II.

"Every year on April 25, the historical day of the meeting of the allies at the Elbe River in 1945, the Arlington Cemetery is visited by embassy delegates from the CIS countries, together with US politicians and Soviet and American veterans, to participate in a ceremonial wreath laying at the 'Spirit of Elbe' marker," Antonov said.

The Russians honor the memory of those who were allies during the World War II, Antonov added.

This year the Russian Embassy in the United States, with support of French diplomats and local Russian speaking community, will immortalize the memory of French pilot Marcel Albert - a hero of the Soviet Union - who flew for the legendary Normandie-Niemen air regiment.

Antonov said a bronze bust by Russian sculptor Mikhail Serdyukov is being planned at the site of Albert's final resting place in Chipley, Florida.

The ambassador pointed out that commemorative ceremonies are being held across the United States with participation of Russian diplomats and local communities.

"In what was a fateful period for all of humanity, the USSR and the United States fought the aggressor shoulder to shoulder," Antonov said.