US, Russia Have To Normalize Functioning Of Diplomatic Missions - Ambassador Antonov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:56 PM

The United States and Russia have to normalize functioning of diplomatic missions, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States and Russia have to normalize functioning of diplomatic missions, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"We have to normalize functioning of diplomatic missions," Antonov told in an interview with Bloomberg.

More Stories From World

