US, Russia Have 'Very Constructive' Climate Proposals To Work Through - Kerry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:45 PM

The United States and Russia have constructive climate proposals to work through and that may herald the beginning of a new effort to address the global crisis, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The United States and Russia have constructive climate proposals to work through and that may herald the beginning of a new effort to address the global crisis, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Monday.

"Today, I think we have some very constructive proposals to work through. And my hope is that this can be the beginning of a new effort," Kerry said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Kerry expressed hope that both countries' cooperation on climate may "open up some better opportunities on other issues.

"

"It's too significant, and we very much need to move together the United States as the world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Russia is the fourth. And we are among that small group of nations 20 nations that are the equivalent of about 80 percent of all emissions. So what we do, what we decide to do is critical," Kerry said.

The US Special Envoy added that Russia is heavily impacted by climate change as the Arctic is melting at a rate "faster than anything we have ever measured, the fastest in the world."

