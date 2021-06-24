US, Russia Held Talks During Conference on Libya, See Room for Cooperation - State Dept.

The US and Russian delegations held talks on the sidelines of the second Berlin conference on Libya as both countries see that there is room for cooperation on Libya-related security issues, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood told reporters on Thursday

"We have had contact on the sidelines of this conference with all of the major players, including Russia," Hood said during a phone briefing.

Hood pointed out that the United States sees opportunities for cooperation with Russia regarding Libya and would like to pursue them.

"I think that there is space for cooperation here - not just on the humanitarian side, but on the security side as well. I think we all have an interest in making sure that Libya is not an exporter of instability," Hood said.