US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Friday that the United States had conversations with Russia earlier this week regarding prisoners, including journalist Evan Gershkovich, but the talks have not opened a path to any resolution.

"It is true and we have said that we remain in contact with Russian authorities at high levels on these cases to try to figure out a way to bring unjustly detained Americans home including Evan," Sullivan said. "What the Kremlin said earlier this week is correct, there have been discussions, But those discussions have not produced a clear pathway to a resolution."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier this week said there are certain contacts between Russia and the United States when it comes to potential prisoner exchanges but Moscow prefers to not discuss this publicly.