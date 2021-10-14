UrduPoint.com

US, Russia Hold Another Round Of Talks On New START Treaty Implementation - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The United States and Russia have held another round of talks on issues related to the implementation of the New START Treaty in Geneva, the Department of State said on Thursday.

"The Nineteenth Session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission under the US-Russia New START Treaty was held in Geneva October 5-14, 2021," the State Department said in a press release.

"The US and Russian delegations continued the discussion of practical issues related to the implementation of the treaty."

More Stories From World

