US, Russia Holding Arms Control Talks While China Remains Unresponsive - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The United States has started discussing the future of nuclear arms control with Russia and extended an invitation to China to join the dialogue, but Washington is yet to receive an answer from Beijing, US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford told reporters on Friday.

"We have also invited our Chinese counterparts to come to the table for such a strategic dialogue... We have yet to get an answer," Ford said during a press briefing.

Ford noted that the invitation for China to join the nuclear arms control talks was extended last December.

Ford also said the United States and Russia began discussing last month the future of nuclear arms control during their bilateral strategic dialogue talks.

"It was the first time to my knowledge that in those discussions we began to introduce the topic of what the future of arms control should like," Ford said.