UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia Holding Arms Control Talks While China Remains Unresponsive - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:04 PM

US, Russia Holding Arms Control Talks While China Remains Unresponsive - State Dept.

The United States has started discussing the future of nuclear arms control with Russia and extended an invitation to China to join the dialogue, but Washington is yet to receive an answer from Beijing, US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The United States has started discussing the future of nuclear arms control with Russia and extended an invitation to China to join the dialogue, but Washington is yet to receive an answer from Beijing, US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford told reporters on Friday.

"We have also invited our Chinese counterparts to come to the table for such a strategic dialogue... We have yet to get an answer," Ford said during a press briefing.

Ford noted that the invitation for China to join the nuclear arms control talks was extended last December.

Ford also said the United States and Russia began discussing last month the future of nuclear arms control during their bilateral strategic dialogue talks.

"It was the first time to my knowledge that in those discussions we began to introduce the topic of what the future of arms control should like," Ford said.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Nuclear Beijing United States December From Ford

Recent Stories

ERA to hold races without spectators

36 minutes ago

Senator Elizabeth Warren to Drop Out of US Race fo ..

2 minutes ago

US Orders Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Dep ..

2 minutes ago

Session for promotion of bilateral trade, investme ..

2 minutes ago

IPC Says Preparations for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Ga ..

2 minutes ago

New York City Reports 2 New Coronavirus Cases - Ma ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.