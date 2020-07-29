UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia In Close Discussions On Washington's New Syria Sanctions - Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

US, Russia in Close Discussions on Washington's New Syria Sanctions - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US officials are in very close discussions with Russian counterparts over new sanctions imposed by Washington against the Syrian government, Special Envoy Joel Rayburn told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US sanctioned Syrian President Bashar Assad's son, Hafez, and the Syrian Arab Army's First Division, among other individuals and entities.

"We are in very close [discussions] with our Russian counterparts," Rayburn said regarding the new sanctions.

Rayburn said the US will also increase political pressure on the Syrian government and its allies through intense diplomacy in addition to the economic measures.

The US Treasury Department in a separate statement said the sanctions were imposed for involvement in corrupt reconstruction efforts in Syria.

Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said US sanctions against Damascus have no legal ground and undermine Syria's economy.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Washington Damascus Vladimir Putin July Government Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

15 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

16 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

30 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

31 minutes ago

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

2 hours ago

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.