WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US officials are in very close discussions with Russian counterparts over new sanctions imposed by Washington against the Syrian government, Special Envoy Joel Rayburn told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US sanctioned Syrian President Bashar Assad's son, Hafez, and the Syrian Arab Army's First Division, among other individuals and entities.

"We are in very close [discussions] with our Russian counterparts," Rayburn said regarding the new sanctions.

Rayburn said the US will also increase political pressure on the Syrian government and its allies through intense diplomacy in addition to the economic measures.

The US Treasury Department in a separate statement said the sanctions were imposed for involvement in corrupt reconstruction efforts in Syria.

Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said US sanctions against Damascus have no legal ground and undermine Syria's economy.