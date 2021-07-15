UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:31 PM

US, Russia Intend to Work Bilaterally on Climate Issues, Including Emissions - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev are committed to working together on a range of climate issues, including carbon and non-carbon emissions reduction, the State Department said on Thursday.

"They [US and Russia representatives] also intend to work together bilaterally on a range of climate-related issues.

� Topics will include, among others, satellite monitoring of emissions and removals of greenhouse gases; forests and agriculture�; climate and the Arctic, including black carbon; reducing emissions from non-CO2 gases, including methane; enhanced nationally determined contributions and long-term strategies under the Paris Agreement; energy efficiency; climate finance; nature-based solutions; and implementation of joint climate projects," the Department said in a release.

