US, Russia, Israel Still Working on Agenda for Syria Meeting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United States, Russia and Israel are still working on the agenda of the upcoming trilateral meeting of national security advisers on Syria, US Special Representative Jim Jeffrey told reporters on Tuesday.

In late May, the White House announced that the meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as well as the US and Israeli national security advisers, John Bolton and Meir Ben-Shabbat, would be held in Jerusalem in June.

"We are still working on the agenda.

.. This is an extraordinary event, this is something very important," Jeffrey said during a telephone briefing.

Last week, the Saudi edition of Asharq Al-Awsat, citing Western diplomatic sources, reported that the United States and Israel intend to offer Russia recognition of Syrian President Bashar Assad's legitimacy and the lifting of sanctions from the Syrian authorities if Moscow agrees to restrain Iranian influence in that country. Jeffrey said at the time that those reports are not credible.