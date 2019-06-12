UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Russia, Israel Still Working On Agenda For Syria Meeting - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

US, Russia, Israel Still Working on Agenda for Syria Meeting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United States, Russia and Israel are still working on the agenda of the upcoming trilateral meeting of national security advisers on Syria, US Special Representative Jim Jeffrey told reporters on Tuesday.

In late May, the White House announced that the meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as well as the US and Israeli national security advisers, John Bolton and Meir Ben-Shabbat, would be held in Jerusalem in June.

"We are still working on the agenda.

.. This is an extraordinary event, this is something very important," Jeffrey said during a telephone briefing.

Last week, the Saudi edition of Asharq Al-Awsat, citing Western diplomatic sources, reported that the United States and Israel intend to offer Russia recognition of Syrian President Bashar Assad's legitimacy and the lifting of sanctions from the Syrian authorities if Moscow agrees to restrain Iranian influence in that country. Jeffrey said at the time that those reports are not credible.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Moscow Russia White House Saudi Jerusalem United States May June Event From

Recent Stories

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

5 minutes ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

10 minutes ago

Moldova's Parliament Endorses Composition of Deleg ..

3 minutes ago

Seriously injured Froome out of Tour de France - B ..

3 minutes ago

PTI govt committed to continue accountability proc ..

3 minutes ago

KP present people-friendly, surplus budget: Shauka ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.