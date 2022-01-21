US, Russia kick off crucial talks on Ukraine war fears

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats kicked off high stakes talks in Geneva on Friday, amid growing US fears that Russia will invade neighbouring Ukraine despite warnings of severe reprisals

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Washington and Moscow's top diplomats kicked off high stakes talks in Geneva on Friday, amid growing US fears that Russia will invade neighbouring Ukraine despite warnings of severe reprisals.

The talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the lakeside luxury Hotel President Wilson began shortly after 11:00 am (1000 GMT).