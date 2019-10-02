US, Russia Make Progress in Consultations on Counterrorism - Huntsman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The United States and Russia have achieved progress in consultations on counterterrorism issues, departing US Ambassador to Russia John Huntsman said.

"US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State John Sullivan maintains dialogue with (Russian Deputy Foreign Minister) Oleg Syromolotov on the fight against terrorism.

And we have also made progress in this area. In our bilateral relations, few aspects of importance are comparable to this topic. It unites us naturally," Huntsman said in an interview with prominent Kommersant newspaper published in Russian.

Huntsman has earlier submitted his resignation to US President Donald Trump, the diplomat intends to leave his post on October 3.