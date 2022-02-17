US, Russia May Agree on Issue of Bomber Flights Near Borders - Russian Foreign Ministry

The United States showed interest in Russia's proposal for measures to reduce risks when flying heavy bombers near national borders and Moscow sees the potential for an agreement on this matter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States showed interest in Russia's proposal for measures to reduce risks when flying heavy bombers near national borders and Moscow sees the potential for an agreement on this matter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"We noted the interest from the US to the Russian idea of additional risk mitigation measures in relation to flights of heavy bombers near national borders of the sides. We see grounds for discussion here and the potential for mutually acceptable agreements," the ministry said.