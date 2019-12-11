UrduPoint.com
US, Russia May Make Major Trade Announcement In Very Near Future

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope on Tuesday that the United States and Russia will make a significant trade announcement in the very near future.

"I hope there is some significant progress that we can announce here in just the next short period of time about how we can move our economic relationship forward further ," Pompeo said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the State Department.

