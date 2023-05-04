UrduPoint.com

US-Russia Military Communication Channels Remain Open Even In Periods Of Tension - Haines

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 09:25 PM

US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Thursday that military communication channels with Russia remain open even during periods of escalation of tension

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Thursday that military communication channels with Russia remain open even during periods of escalation of tension.

"Yes," Haines said, when asked about the lines of communication between Russia and the US.

Russia's behavior is different from China's, Haines added, noting that Beijing "classically" does not engage in talks in times of crisis.

